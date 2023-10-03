Rosso assures Nadzab LOs

Impact landowners of the Nadzab Airport Redevelopment Project have repeatedly been calling on the government and the operator, National Airports Corporation, to involve them in the consultation process as well as compensate them for the use of their land.

On Sunday, the 01st of October, Orognaron Clan of Wampar LLG, in Huon Gulf district, staged a peaceful protest in front of the new terminal with placards saying “Pay us before opening”.

Their grievance arose from a 1973 lease agreement, which sees the landowners get a payment of K5,000 per year from the government. However, the payment stopped in 2013. And the agreement is yet to be reviewed.

When thanking the Orognaron and Wampar landowners for allowing the development of the Nadzab Tomodachi International Airport, Rosso promised to work closely with them and NAC to fix the longstanding issues of Nadzab.

“I would also like to take this time to reiterate my sincere appreciation to the people of Wampar, for their foresight in gifting this land. Mi ba wok klostu wantem yupla – olsem Memba blo Lae na Depiti Praim Minista – lo yumi traim fiksim ol issues blo giraun yumi sidaun antap lo em.”

Rosso supported Morobe Governor, Luther Wenge’s statement, that landowners need to be recognised as the provincial administration and government headquarters will be moved to Nadzab, and the proposed Nadzab City stands to bolster economic growth within the region and improve the living standards of citizens.

“Mi laik toksave lo ol lain blo yumi lo ples lo hia, Nadzab City, bai mipla wok klostu wantaim yupla. Ol lain lo Lands – which I am the Minister– are now working on the planning, and we will keep consulting you all so that we can design a good city that will benefit us – the people – and our country as well. So that the people of Nadzab and the Wampar people are not left out, as in previous experiences.

“I can assure you, my people, that you will take forefront in all these activities and developments.”