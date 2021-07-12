Roads Vital To Access Markets

This started recently with the Yawasoro- Niengwanje and Yarapi- Suambukau roads in East Sepik Province. The Program sets a milestone with the inauguration of the maintenance operation of 16 critical roads, totaling 248.10 km, using the locally trained Road Maintenance Groups.

These networks of road connects areas that have high production of cocoa, vanilla and fisheries, but were struggling in having convenient and reliable access to markets.

Led by the International Labour Organization (ILO), the road and infrastructure component of the EU-STREIT PNG Program is focused on upgrading roads, bridges, jetties and airstrips.

This effort aims to help create an enabling environment for farmers to increase their income and profit with opportunities to participate in value-added markets in agriculture.

The ILO is engaging a labour-based road maintenance and rehabilitation program by training and employing locals in maintenance and providing skilled labour during the road rehabilitation.

The routine maintenance involves cleaning, clearing and minor repair of different road elements to ensure that they work properly and avoid the damages caused by rain and traffic. This will restore existing road assets, ensure pliability, reduce accident and extend the time for scope and rehabilitation works.

In this regard, the ILO team under EU-STREIT PNG have trained 126 locals as members of local Road Maintenance Groups.

The groups comprise of 51 per cent women, 49 per cent men and 36 per cent is made up of youths from communities along the designated roads in nine districts of East and West Sepik provinces.

“I see that it is not good for only men to work on the road but also include us females to promote gender equity and help our brothers fix the roads with decent pay,” said Claudia Yasaho.

Claudia is a mother of three who is part of the Road Maintenance Group.

She joins other group members in the maintenance of 6.5 km Munji-Haripmo road in the Sausso LLG of Yangoru-Saussia, East Sepik.