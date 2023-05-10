Rigo invest in Mama Bank

Mining Minister and Member for Rigo District, Sir Ano Pala and the Rigo DDA team had agreed to partner with Mama Bank to bring in financial inclusion to their people. The investment includes the setup of Mama Bank agency in the district, for easy access to financial services and credit facility to support the district’s economic plans in empowering entrepreneurship in Rigo District.

CEO of Mama Bank, Gunanidhi Das stated that the Rigo DDA and Mama Bank are prepared to consider the provision of loan facilities to borrowers through direct and through different available suppliers. This includes farmers who are unable to provide security of a type or in an amount which banks would be requiring in the normal course of its operations.