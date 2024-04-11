Rigo DDA partners Mama Bank

The trucks will be used as PMVs to transport people to and from Port Moresby.

The purchase of these trucks is a result of a partnership between the Rigo DDA and the Women’s Micro Bank or Mama Bank.

Rigo DDA made available K1 million to Mama Bank for SMEs in Rigo to obtain loans the the owners of the trucks were the first to participate in the program.

“We intend to continue this arrangement for the next remaining term for Sir Ano as the Member for Rigo. Currently we are receiving applications for Small and Medium enterprises, now we will formalize this by getting them to loan from Mama Bank and understand borrowing and paying back and build the entrepreneurship,” said Abe.

Mama Bank CEO, Gunanidhi Das explained how the program will work to benefit the SMEs.

“With Mama Bank’s support and encouragement, we are here to find a deal. This deal has bigger things to come. We have now established a relationship on trust. For me, I am looking to the time when you will pay off your loans and put more money into your accounts. When you do that you won’t come to the bank again, but the bank will come to you.”

Member for Rigo and Planning Minister Ano Pala also explained why his DDA took this approach.

“The terms I was in parliament, I was giving out money and I lost everything. People did not honor those commitments, so I decided to commit you to the bank so we have this relationship. Without me in the future or member of the parliament, you can come back and forth.” Sir Ano Pala elaborated.

The four recipients were chosen from four different villages from inland to the coasts of Rigo district. These men are from Gemo,T auruba (Rigo Coast), Omen (Rigo East, and Boku (Rigo inland).

“I am very happy that I got a truck. As far as I can understand, life before was tough on us (me and my people), this truck will bring change to our lives, to the people and my family. It’s a challenge to me to pay back that loan to Mama Bank and attract few more customers to come get loans from Mama Bank. One way is K25 and two ways is K50, if someone has cargo they pay K150-K160,” recipient Korawali Labama from Omen shared.

Labama aims to pay back the loan to Mama Bank in 18 months.