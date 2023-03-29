Rice project supports equal participation

The rice project is worth PGK3.8million and is funded through a Papua New Guinea-Australia Partnership Incentive Fund grant which supports women groups and families to trial rice production for consumption and commercial purposes.

The aim of the project is to scale up production and venture into processing and marketing at a larger scale. Communities who participated had the training in improved food production techniques and family business management and received support for building sustainable agribusinesses.

The Incentive Fund has opened doors for equal participation and engagement of people with disability, in all activities, so they can benefit from improved livelihood and economic opportunities.

Twenty project participants, including 10 women, were trained on the rice farming cycle to ensure long term sustainability of project activities.

The first successful rice harvest under OK Tedi Development Foundation project was celebrated on 27 August 2022.