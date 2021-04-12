Rice donated to hospitals

Port Moresby General Hospital, ANGAU Memorial Provincial Hospital, Goroka and Mt Hagen hospitals all received a tonne of rice each.

The company’s marketing manager, Maryanne Tom, said the donation is part of the company’s corporate responsibility.

“Despite these challenging times, we are happy that as a business we are able to continue our community programs in giving back to the communities in which we live and operate in,” she said.

Trukai Industries started supporting PMGH with monthly rice donations in April of 2020, during the first lockdown.

They had also given similar support to St John Ambulance in Port Moresby to cater for volunteers providing critical health care and services.

PMGH CEO, Dr Paki Molumi, thanked Trukai Industries for the timely support.

Dr. Molumi said: “This assistance will be able to feed over 50 COVID patients admitted at Port Moresby General Hospital and 30 at Rita Flynn.”

He said Trukai rice is also included in the support given to hospital staff who are infected with COVID-19 and in isolation.

(Trukai Industries marketing manager, Maryanne Tom, handing over a tonne of rice to Port Moresby General Hospital Executive Officer, Collin Mapat)