Rice Bids PNG Farewell

He told of how he successfully managed to keep the company running despite the global pandemic, and provide employment for Papua New Guineans.

He expressed he was happy to have come to PNG, to experience it himself. And now he is taking the experience back with him, to the United States.

Rice described PNG as coming back in time, through his visits to many parts of the country, the culture and traditions that fascinated him and many adventures he enjoyed.

One may say Rice was God sent to this part of the world, especially at a time when the country was able to have someone like him during the global pandemic. Having spent two years in PNG and running a company through a pandemic was nothing new to Rice.

He faced a similar situation in China, and was still able run and operate the company he worked for.

Through the pandemic the Paradise Foods increased its sales up to 32 percent and added 175 new jobs for Papua New Guineans.

He said, “This is not my first time to go through a pandemic, I have been in a similar situation in China, and the first I said and make sure was let my staff know that no one was going home or lose their job, but we did was to provide PPEs for all the staff, and we were actually able to still work and we managed to increase our sale as well as provide 175 jobs.”

With SME being the focal point of the Marape-led Government, Paradise Foods was still supplying its production and sales to its customers, particular for the SME sector, who are clients of Paradise Foods.

“We still kept our clients, particular the SME as well as the general public, people who actually buy our products. So we made sure that both our customers and people who enjoy and love our products were still happy. So as a CEO, I was quite pleased with we did as a team. So I take my hat off to my team and the many people that contributed,” said Rice.

Having met so many people and made so many friends through his travels for work and holiday in PNG, Rice is encouraging young man and women of PNG to have faith and never give up.

“My advice to young people out there is that always try to do more, and exceed your bosses expectation when you can and never give up on your dreams.” said Rice.

The good news though, is that while he steps down as CEO, he will become an executive coach and transition to a new US-based part time role for Paradise Foods as Consultant in Strategy, Growth and International Markets.