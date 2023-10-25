Revised financial program launched

The revised training module is the first of its kind in PNG, designed exclusively by Westpac to help Papua New Guineans feel more 'money confident' and equip individuals and businesses with the knowledge and tools needed for financial success.

As part of Westpac’s commitment to making financial literacy accessible to everyone, the new training builds on the success of Westpac’s financial education program, which was launched this month in Lae and Port Moresby.

The module aims to cater for the needs of entrepreneurs who have already established a business and are looking to further sharpen their financial acumen. In this module, participants will gain invaluable insights into financial record keeping and how it helps to make business operations more effective and potentially more profitable.

It offers a comprehensive understanding utilising real-life case studies and activities tailored for contemporary SME environments, enabling participants to easily connect and apply essential financial concepts.

CEO of Westpac PNG, Brett Hooker, expressed his enthusiasm for the launch of the revised training module, stating: “The financial education programs offered by Westpac are helping everyone from individuals to businesses better understand their financial options. I am proud to now be launching Financial Basics for my business and supporting PNG businesses to grow and succeed.

“We understand that entrepreneurs and established business owners face unique challenges, and this advanced training module is designed to address their specific needs. By equipping them with necessary financial skills, we aim to empower them to make informed decisions and drive sustainable growth.”

To join or register for a Financial Basic session or to learn more about this opportunity, interested individuals are encouraged to contact Westpac’s Sustainability team at 322 0522 or via email at csaisagu@westpac.com.au