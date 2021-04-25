Review of informal economy policy

The first event for the Southern Region was held from 20th to 22nd April at the Gateway Hotel in Port Moresby.

The DFCDR in partnership with UN Women and European Union, with assistance of the CIMC, hopes to do a complete review of the existing National Policy on Informal Economy 2011 to 2015.

UN Women Country Representative, Caroline Nyamayemombe, said the informal economy is more than half of the productive population of the country.

Quoting a phrase from the Voice Strategy, she said: “The economy of Papua New Guinea is divided into two unequal parts; the formal economy that generates the Kina and the informal economy that drives human development.

“We would like to really appreciate leadership that has come from community development in getting the government to attend to the informal part of the economy, because it is too significant to be ignored.”

Acting Department Secretary, Jerry Ubasse, said there is chaos and gap between the informal and the formal sector and the four consultative workshops must strengthen and create pathways for the national and sub-national governments to participate in development process and transition between the two.

“Government support to informal economy has been below the aspiration of the national economic policy and this government is serious about empowering and protecting the lives of our marginalised population.

“As a department we would like to see partnership with all stakeholders to implement the informal economic policy and the voice mechanism strategy,” Ubasse added.

Acting Deputy Secretary for the department, Warren Marape gave thought provoking questions to set the tone for the discussions for the workshop.

“Five years later we’re trying to review that and I think the political environment at the moment, the economic condition is very right for us to start discussing about the informal economy at the moment.”

The informal economy contributes around K4 billion to the GDP of the country, according to the informal sector study 2018 which was led by Dr. Jane Stanley from UN Women. Dr. Jane Stanley was also the lead facilitator who joined on zoom from Adelaide, Australia.

The rest of the Southern Region were not present during the workshop due to COVID-19 travel restrictions and precautions.

The facilitators will visit them at their location to get their views.