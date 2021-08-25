Resort-style café opens at Lihir

Newcrest’s business partner, Nation-wide Catering Services (NCS), through the Lihir Social & Sport Club (LSSC) officially opened the café early last week despite COVID-19 challenges.

Since its opening, the café has attracted families and work teams to catch up over their espresso brew.

Additionally, it has attracted espresso lovers as early as 4am – collecting their orders before heading to the operation site for work.

The café is conveniently located within the LSSC premises and offers customers a variety of café drinks which include cappuccino, latte, flat white, mocha, chai tea, camomile tea and peppermint tea.

The café also offers pastry such as muffins and cakes, sandwiches and pre-made breakfast menu.

“A gap in the market was identified; there was no coffee shop on Lihir, and we (NCS) wanted to create a place where our members can buy, sit and have a chat over coffee or tea.

We have included smoothies on the menu and are looking to add more healthy options for our customers,” said NCS Project Manager Anthony Hebron.

Mr Hebron said the café has also created employment opportunities for locals, adding that a new trainer will arrive in Lihir soon to run refresher courses and training for LSSC staff.