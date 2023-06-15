Residents win thousands in travel vouchers and spending

Prizes included travel vouchers and cash, worth K35,000.

Claiming the prestigious 1st prize was Patrick, who walked away with a remarkable K15,000 travel voucher, supplemented by K2,000 in spending money. The 2nd prize winner received a travel voucher valued at K10,000, accompanied by K2,000 in spending money.

Rounding off the winners' circle, one customer celebrated his victory as the recipient of K5000 travel voucher and K1,000 in spending money.

Kevin Anderson, Theodist Limited's National Sales and Marketing Manager, expressed immense gratitude to the participants for their active involvement in the promotion, attributing their invaluable contributions to its resounding success.

As part of Theodist's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, an exciting new promotion has been unveiled. Throughout the month of June, customers who purchase an HP Managed Printer will be entered into a draw to win one of three cutting-edge HP X360 convertible laptops, each valued at an impressive K25,000.