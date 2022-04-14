Rescind Decision on GST: Farmers

HFSA President, Thompson Wilson said the removal of GST on certain goods will only add to administrative costs and create uncertainty in the business and the economy and prices will still increase.

He said, while the Association appreciates the Governments response to remove GST on certain goods, it would only add additional cost to the businesses.

Thompson said the removal of GST would require amendments to the law and create administrative burden on taxpayers and IRC.

He is requesting the Government to rescind the imposition or reduce the increase in non-tax fees, charges and levies that has direct bearing on the food production and domestic manufacturing sector.

These have caused increases in price of goods and services.

“Also, all fuel levy and surcharge on land, air and sea transport costs has caused price increase in the domestic sector and must be rescinded or reduced administratively. This reduces costs of production and so as the final prices that are paid by consumers.

“Prices will fall in the next three to four weeks when the private sector adjust their production and transport costs.”

Thompson said the HFSA is concerned that these issues were not coordinated, analysed and thought out well and the impact will be felt by vast majority of our people in the agriculture sector, food processing and manufacturing industries and Micro and SME dealing with sea and land transport.

“Most government departments and agencies has imposed new or increased the existing fees and charges to the consumers – be they farmers and growers, businesses, SME operators, vehicle owners or operators. Some increases are 500 to 1000 percent to take effect immediately due to poor review over the years and not applying increases on phased stages over the last 20-30 years.”

HFSA warned that the government departments and agencies will not review their own decisions, but is concerned of the impact this will have on producers, Micro and SME Business and the consumers.

“We all use the wharves, airports and vehicles and this is passed to the consumers. We import flour, rice, sugar, and fertilizers so all food prices go up. We all use electricity generated mostly by diesel stations and so the increase in fuel increases electricity costs. Rural business use diesel and it increase in final prices,” Thompson said.

Meantime, Thompson said that rural business, growers and farmers and agriculture plantations, buyers, processors, importers and exporters and farm supply companies provides food, employment and income for majority or 85 percent of the population of PNG.

He said the sudden increases in license fee, levy and charges coupled with COVID issues, international shipping and container issues and struggling economy, posed a threat to the economy.