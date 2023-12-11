Renewables, energy transition discussed in Sydney

This saw presentations focusing on various aspects of policy, participation and industry experiences in Papua New Guinea.

With a global move towards cleaner, greener energy sources, speakers in the opening session included Chief Customer Officer at Tasman Environmental Markets (TEM), Adrian Enright, Senior Operations Officer at the International Finance Corporation, Aicha Sow, Executive Manager Legal and Compliance at the National Energy Authority, Jeklin Talonu, and Manu Rawali from the University of PNG Centre of Renewable Energy.

Discussions from this session centred around the opportunities for development of electricity investment in Papua New Guinea, the role of the private sector in driving energy investments that align with the country's development goals, renewable energy policy and regulation in PNG and intricacies of carbon market regulation.

This was followed by a session on power generation, which included Michael Uiari, CEO of NiuPower Ltd, James Nelson, CEO of Dirio Gas & Power Company Limited, Allan Guo from AG Investment and Lesieli Taviri, CEO of PNG Sustainable Development Program Ltd (PNGSDP).

Their presentations highlighted their operations and endeavours in providing electricity to communities, particularly as independent power producers, and their efforts in working with government to ensure reliable access to electricity users.

Their presentations were well received by those in attendance, with delegates also having the opportunity to interact with presenters through a panel discussion.

The conference continued today with PNG Prime Minister, James Marape, providing the conference keynote address, which highlighted the Government’s efforts to working with the industry to promote sustainable development within PNG’s minerals resources and energy industries.

The PNG Resources & Energy Conference is an annual gathering of industry leaders, government officials, investors, and stakeholders in the mining, petroleum, and energy sectors in Papua New Guinea.

The conference serves as a platform for discussions on key issues, project showcases, and the promotion of sustainable practices and investments in the resource-rich sectors of the country.