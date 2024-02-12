Remington is Young Chambers Silver Sponsor

This partnership signifies a shared commitment to the YPOMCCI Vision, focusing on fostering professional growth and connectivity among young professionals in Papua New Guinea.

Justin Kieseker, General Manager for Remington Technology, said, "YPOMCCI plays a significant role in giving exposure and connecting young people with organizations and experienced professionals, and we are proud to be a part of this journey to make a difference.”

Under this collaboration, Remington Technology will contribute to the various programs and initiatives of the Young Chamber, reinforcing its commitment to shaping the future generation of business and civic leaders in PNG.

President of the Young Chambers, Charlie Hulijeli, said, "I look forward to working closely with Remington Technology and our other sponsors as we roll out our programs and events for 2024. Programs that will help shape the future generation of business and civic leaders in PNG.”

Membership opportunities are now available for professionals, tertiary students, and small business owners interested in joining the YPOMCCI community.

To become a member, visit www.ypomcci.org/become-a-member