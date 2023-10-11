Remington Supports Innovation PNG 2023

Remington Technology in a statement said, “As we commemorate our 75th year of service to PNG, this sponsorship signifies our total commitment to fostering innovation and technological advancement in Papua New Guinea and beyond.”

The event will be hosted in Port Moresby on November 10, 2023. This event is a joint initiative between the Port Moresby Chamber of Commerce and Industry (POMCCI) and Business Advantage International.

Innovation PNG 2023 is set to be a world-class event, bringing together visionaries and innovators from various sectors, and shining a spotlight on individuals and organizations dedicated to finding creative solutions to the challenges faced in the country. It encompasses a wide range of domains, including information technology, print and document solutions, finance, health, education, agriculture, and more.

Remington Technology, the only authorised Konica Minolta dealer in PNG, is bringing Ted Garner, the Chief Strategy Officer of Konica Minolta Australia as a guest to this event.

As a lead-up to this expo, workshops will be conducted for Remington Technology’s customers interested in digitally transforming their business. This training will be led by the CEO of ELO Solutions Australia, Seth Butcher, and his team from Australia.

Remington Group CEO Peter Goodwin added that the Remington Group was proud to play its part as a 100% PNG-owned company creating innovative opportunities and jobs for Papua New Guineans.

“We can’t wait to welcome our very important guests in the coming few weeks.

“This expo is a great opportunity to immerse yourself in the latest technology trends. Remington Technology invites individuals and businesses alike to join us and witness the potential of innovation and technology in today's ever-evolving world. Let's shape the future together at Innovation PNG 2023!”