Remington Group launches corporate strategy

The Group is working towards the same goals as they strive to lead the way as Papua New Guinea’s leading provider of world-standard digital, print and document solutions.

Recently, one of the group’s business unit, Remington Technology commenced celebrations around achieving its 75th anniversary this year, having been born in PNG in 1948.

The company, known for its innovation and commitment to service excellence, is using this juncture to reflect on its journey, redefine its work culture, and reinforce its organisational strategy.

The company has gone from strength to strength, earning a reputation for providing cutting-edge solutions that have transformed lives, businesses and communities right across PNG.

As it gears to celebrate its 75th anniversary, Remington Technology has developed a comprehensive refresh of the company's mission, vision, and values.

This process allowed the organisation to realign its strategies across its businesses, ensuring that the Group continues to adapt and thrive in an ever-evolving tech landscape.

FX Business Centre is Fujifilm’s only approved dealer in PNG, while Remington Technology is Konica Minolta’s only approved PNG partner, coincidentally, in Konica Minolta’s 150th anniversary year.

"At Remington Technology, as in all our businesses, we have always embraced innovation and striven for excellence. As we approach our 75th year, we see this as a perfect opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to our mission and values," said Peter Goodwin, CEO at Remington Group.

"Our dedication to delivering outstanding solutions to our clients, Group-wide, and being at the forefront of technological advancement remains a priority. This is not just a celebration of our past but a recommitment to a future, where we continue to be at the forefront of innovation in Papua New Guinea."