Remedial Works in Simberi Begin

The works include haul road maintenance and pit traffic management controls, these activities are addition to grade control drilling and blast activities, which have restarted.

Other regular maintenance work on vehicles, heavy equipment and the process plant have also been conducted at this time.

Meantime, investigations are continuing into the fatality, which involved a female mine operator.

Simberi Mine Acting General Manager, Wayne Patterson said: The safety and wellbeing of our employees and the host community remains the operation’s priority.”