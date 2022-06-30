Relief For Pacific Exporters

This was a challenge that has only exacerbated as businesses across the region contend with the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 and a myriad of interrelated social and economic pressures.

To support business recovery during this challenging time, PTI Australia launched the Packaging Support Initiative in early 2022 and has since seen over eighteen successful applicants receive the financial rebate.

The initiative offered businesses a rebate of fifty percent of their packaging costs over the 12-months prior, of a maximum of up to A$1,000 (K2,422) per enterprise. This meant that eligible businesses were able to recoup up to A$500 (K1211) of their packaging costs over the last year.

PTI Australia’s Packaging Support Initiative was designed to provide tangible relief to businesses in the Pacific as they face the many unprecedented pressures of the current global economic environment. The package also aims to support the growth in demand for Pacific goods and services in international markets and the long-term development of eCommerce in the Blue Pacific.

PTI Australia’s General Manager of Export, Jeremy Grennell said the Packaging Support Initiative comes at a pertinent time.

“We are so pleased to roll out Packaging Support Initiative at a time when it is crucially needed by businesses in the region. As Pacific SME’s simultaneously face COVID-19, inflation, and supply chain disruption, many require tangible and immediate support. The Packaging Support Initiative allows us to do just this.

“Product packaging plays a crucial role in the development of any businesses brand, as well as its sales and marketing strategies. Alongside serving product protection and containment purposes, packaging is one of the first physical touch-points customers have with a brand.

“Well designed and produced packaging goes a long way in attracting and retaining buyers.”

All recipients of the PTI Australia’s Packaging Support Initiative must have a registered business in one of the Pacific Island Forum countries, be currently exporting to Australia or utilising eCommerce to ship globally or are an Australian-based importer importing products from a registered Pacific Island business.

Applications for PTI Australia’s Packaging Support Initiative are now open, and due close on Friday 30 September 2022.