Redeveloped Lae market briefing hosted

This morning, the Lae Chamber of Commerce and Industry facilitated a breakfast session to update its members on the temporary facilities that will house vendors on Markham Road, next to Air Niugini, while construction begins in early 2024 for the two-storey facility.

Engaged to manage the design, construction and commissioning of the project is the Economic and Social Infrastructure Program (ESIP).

“The project will be in three stages,” explained ESIP’s infrastructure project manager, Arlo Timano. “Stage one is just the construction of the temporary market, which we are about to start this month and it will go for four months.”

Timano explained that the temporary market will primarily host fresh fruit and vegetable traders, and will operate in the same manner as the current main market. However, there will be a change in ticketing for vendors.

Stage two will be the main market preparation, where the current facility will be demolished to clear the site for stage three – the redevelopment of the current site into a new two-storey dual pavilion market.

“It will have SME kiosks, green spaces, customer parking, dedicated vendor drop off and entry points. It will have improved health and safety for vendors and patrons at the new market,” said Timano.

The Australian High Commission’s second secretary of infrastructure, Jane Livesey, said the new market will cater for 1,300 vendors and small and medium enterprises in a safe, accessible and inclusive venue that will be designed to cater for the region’s current and future needs.

It will also reflect the local environment and culture of Ahi landowners.

She said the design of the new market is still in the discussion phase, but the Economic and Social Infrastructure Program will give regular updates through the LCCI.

The project will be conducted in two phases, with estimated completion and commission in 2025/2026.

(The Australian High Commission’s second secretary of infrastructure, Jane Livesey, and ESIP’s infrastructure project manager, Arlo Timano, giving an update on the Lae Main Market redevelopment project this morning at the Lae International Hotel)