Recognizing excellence in LNG

The event aims to recognize the accomplishments and contributions of women working in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry. The Power Play Awards is part of the global program created by ExxonMobil women, which brings together women from different industries to network, collaborate, and do business.

The Power Play Awards Papua New Guinea is not just another awards program, but an initiative that acknowledges the contributions of every nominee to the LNG industry in Papua New Guinea.

Chairman and Managing Director of ExxonMobil PNG, Peter Larden emphasized that the success of the PNG LNG Project over the past nine years of production is due to the foundation provided by the Papua New Guinean women and men in their workforce. ExxonMobil is bringing the global program to Papua New Guinea to mark the awards' fifth year.

The Power Play Awards Papua New Guinea will have three categories:

- The Rising Star will honour an outstanding woman under the age of 35 who is excelling in the early stages of their LNG career.

- The Pioneer will recognize a woman who has delivered outstanding business results or innovation and technology leadership amid the ever-evolving energy transition landscape.

- The Ambassador will honor a Papua New Guinean, woman, or man, who through their words, actions, and positive energy inspires those who work with and around them.

The winners of each category will not only be recognized at a cocktail reception in Port Moresby but also go on to represent Papua New Guinea on the international stage in the global Power Play Awards program.

ExxonMobil will sponsor their attendance to join an exclusive community of Power Players in LNG from around the world at Gastech in Singapore if their application is successfully shortlisted for the global program.

Christine Yango, Power Play Awards PNG Advocate and Safety Trainer at ExxonMobil PNG, highlighted that the awards program tells stories of success from business support, technical, catering, and labor hire.

She encouraged all Papua New Guineans to celebrate the women who are transforming the LNG industry, just as it has transformed their lives.

The awards program celebrates the accomplishments and contributions of women in the LNG industry and recognizes their significant role in the success of the industry.