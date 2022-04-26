Ramu NiCo Officers Explain DSTP

An awareness team from the nickel/cobalt mine developer, Ramu NiCo Management (MCC) Limited and an officer from the Mineral Resources Authority (MRA) shared this information during a DSTP awareness held at Kavailo primary school in ward seven of Karkar LLG in Sumkar district recently.

The community was told that the mine tailings from Ramu NiCo are being disposed at certain depth into the deep ocean floor through an ocean canyon or trench.

The Company disposes its mine tailings via the Basamuk canyon at a depth of 150 meters and settles at the ocean floor blended with Rai Coast terrestrial sediments transported there by the riverine systems.

The students, teachers and community leaders expressed appreciation to the team.

The team clarified on the technical aspects of the DSTP and how the technology is being used by the mine developer to discharge the mine tailings into the ocean at Basamuk Bay in Rai Coast of Madang.

Ramu NiCo (MCC) officers also took time to explain that the Company after many studies decided that the DSTP was suitable for the nickel/cobalt mine developer.

A police personnel, who was part of the team to Karkar Island also took time to talk to the Kavailo students about the importance of law and order and encouraged the students to be obedient to their parents and their teachers and take education successful in order to be successful people in life in the future.

The Ramu Nico team before departing Kavailo primary school presented stationery including school atlas, dictionary, exercise books, pens and pencil to them.