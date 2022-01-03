Ramu NiCo Industrial Agreement Signed

The developer of PNG’s first nickel/cobalt mining project in Madang signed the agreement after 15-months of lengthy consultation and discussions.

Ramu NiCo Vice President and General Manager of the Human Resource Department, Meng Deyong, said the new 2022 Industrial Agreement is a win-win situation for both the company and the Ramu NiCo Allied Workers Union.

The latter representing over a thousand employees working at Kurumbukari Mine and Basamuk Refinery sites and the Madang Operations Base.

President Sorom Noah Garima and Treasurer Thomas Baiya represented the Ramu Allied Workers Union and Moses Abby represented the Basamuk workers. Representatives from the Department of Labour and Industrial Relations (DLIR) witnessed the signing.

Mr Meng acknowledged the Secretary for DLIR, Helen Saleu who had assigned a team led by John Elizah in the year-long negotiation, which culminated in the signing of the agreement.

He affirmed that the company would strictly implement the clauses captured in the new agreement and relevant laws and regulations of this country.

Mr Meng added that this new agreement will and must pave way to build a stable, constructive, amicable and cooperative relationship between Ramu Nico and the Union in next three years.

He stated that as agreed in this 2022 Industrial Agreement, new hourly rates would be applied across the base rates even if there are no changes in the pay grades. The new rate commenced on December 13, 2021 and implemented on pay period ending (PPE) December 26, 2021.

Mr Meng stated that as agreed, the company would take at least three months from the signing to set up a new appraisal system and with that, there will be pay grade changes for some award employees who meet the criteria.

He thanked the DLIR representatives and Ramu Nico Workers Union for their hard work over 15 months to reach a mutual agreement through trust and joint efforts.