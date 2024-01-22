Ramu NiCo aims for greater success in 2024

President, Dong Gaofeng said this during the 2024 annual working conference last week at the Madang head office.

He said the aim for 2024, was to mobilize company employees to thoroughly implement the spirit of China Minmetals and MCC to focus on promoting high-quality development and accelerating the construction of a world-class enterprise.

He said that this year, the Ramu NiCo Management would devote itself to fulfilling its social responsibilities and creating positive social and economic impacts in Madang and the country.

“The company has initiated a series of projects focusing on people’s livelihood and well-being in poverty reduction, healthcare, education, agriculture, and other sectors,” the president said.

Mr. Dong said the company provided millions of Kina business contracts to project-impacted areas in the previous years and had spin-off benefits including the creation of 3000 job opportunities for PNG nationals.

“The company also emphasizes on respecting local customs, implementing effective environmental protection measures, and engaging in cross-cultural communication with the local communities,” Mr. Dong said.

He said some breakthroughs had been achieved in peripheral exploration, resource survey, financial management, team building, public relations and marketing, and information technology upgrades.

These accomplishments showcase a new outlook and mark significant achievements in various aspects of their operations.

RNML’s Chairman Wang Zhou said over a decade of experience in PNG and the company had crossed mountains and rivers to an unprecedented great era to engage in a great course like never before.

“A new vision leads a new journey, and new actions result in new and great achievements,” the Chairman said.

Mr. Wang said 2024 was a critical year for the company to establish a new development pattern, accelerate high-quality development, lay a solid foundation, and accumulate momentum to comprehensively build a world-class mining enterprise.

“Let us continue to work hard locally but compete globally and strive for the construction of a world-class enterprise,” the chairman said.

RNML Community Affairs general manager, Martin Paining said 2023 was an exciting year for Ramu NiCo to have achieved several breakthroughs, both internally and externally.

He said there were a few obstacles but eventually, the company ended 2023 with better performance achievements.