Raibus launches proficient security service

The security firm announced on the 2nd of this month that they are now digitalizing their operation through the smart functions based on the Global Positioning System (GPS) and everything will be monitored at their newly built Control Room, which opened that day.

The GPS system will be installed in all of its vehicles including its new 70-feet motor boat with a 40-horsepower engine and the boat will be also used to and from Basamuk to Madang. The functions of the new security system include tracking company vehicles, showing fuel, speed, vehicle registration, dashboard camera, the instant cut-off switch for all of its vehicles, and security program installment for buildings’ and door’s locks.

Raibus Security Service is under Raibus Limited which consists of Raibus Security Service, Raibus Engineering, Raibus NCS Catering and Raibus Property that belong to the landowners of the Ramu NiCo project in Madang Province.

Raibus Limited’s chairman, Moses Kumura said the company thanked the resource developer Ramu NiCo for its support through recognizing landowner companies and providing business opportunity for landowner companies to prosper.

“I want to thank Ramu NiCo for giving us the opportunity to grow to where we are right now. If Ramu NiCo didn’t give us that opportunity or wasn’t established here in the first place, our landowner companies would not even exist,” Kumura said.

He said the name Raibus derives from (“Rai” for “Rai Coast District”, “b” for “Bundi and “us” for Usino District”) the two main districts where the Ramu Nickel and Cobalt project operates in. Through this, it has provided employment chances for people in both districts and even other districts in the province.

“The technology that we are introducing is now revealing that we are moving forward into the future by giving confidence and security to our clients,” he said.

Ramu NiCo’s Community Affairs Department general manager, Martin Paining who was present on behalf of Ramu NiCo said the resource developer is pleased to see major improvements from static guard to a well-functioning security company.

“This landowner company is expanding significantly in Madang and I expect to see more achievements of Raibus Limited in the future,” he said.

Raibus Security Service also commissioned on the same day their three new security vehicles (Toyota Land Cruiser / 10 seats Vehicle) and two new firearms for their escort vehicles for their 24-hour-quick response guards to use.