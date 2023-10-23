Queenpads awarded for sustainable business

The award was a recognition of Shirley's efforts towards building a sustainable business through her startup, Queenpads.

In her acceptance speech, Shirley expressed her deep gratitude towards everyone who supported and contributed to her entrepreneurial journey. She dedicated the award to her team at Queenpads, past and present colleagues, volunteers, partners, family, and her customers - the women and young girls in PNG who use Queenpads products.

Shirley specifically thanked the Sir Brian Bell Foundation for their ongoing support, and Chakriya Bowman for valuable conversations and meetups. She also thanked the CPL Foundation Inc., Sir Mahesh Patel, and City Pharmacy PNG's Pradeep Panda for their support in promoting local entrepreneurs. Additionally, she expressed her gratitude to Roberta Morlin for their partnership and late-night conversations.

Shirley humbly accepted the recognition and honour, stating that being nominated and becoming a finalist at the Ela Motors SME Awards 2023 was an unexpected surprise. She thanked award sponsor Kina Bank and the Ela Motors SME Awards 2023 team, including PNG SME Magazine, event sponsors, and partners.

Shirley extended her congratulations to her fellow nominee finalists and winners and encouraged all SMEs and entrepreneurs in Papua New Guinea to continue their efforts and aim for quality, strong support systems, and collaboration for the betterment of the country's economy.

She was delighted to be able to personally receive the award in Port Moresby and share the moment with fellow SMEs, including Loretta Bele, CEO of LEAN Consulting PNG Limited, Team CPL, and others.