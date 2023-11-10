Quality is vital for SP Brewery

Global Quality week runs from the 6th – 10th worldwide and celebrates the many ways in which quality professionals, management systems and approaches can help

According to SP Brewery, quality plays a vital role in the production chain. The quality of their beer is an end-to-end responsibility starting from the selection of their all-natural raw materials and close monitoring and control of their brewing and packaging process.

SP Brewery Technological Manager Alex Schühlein explained this stating that it also involves customer service and sales departments and of course, the bartenders serving the beers, who all ensure deliver a superior product to our customers and consumers.

“We have used the opportunity for every employee to reflect and commit to the role they play with the aim that every single can, bottle, and keg that reaches our consumers meets our quality standards and externally certified and accredited food safety systems at all times,” he added.

SP Brewery has attained the highest globally recognized certifications in Food Safety and Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP).

This year’s theme is “Quality2Win in the Market”.