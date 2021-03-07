PX Upgrades Manus Flights to B737

This follows recent upgrading and restoration work on the runway carried out by the National Airports Corporation (NAC).

The Boeing 737 service begins on Saturday 03rd April and thereafter become a regular sight at Momote Airport, with non-stop services from and to Port Moresby operating every Saturday.

The Fokker jet aircraft will continue to service Manus Island on all other days of the week.

Air Niugini’s General Manager Commercial Services, Dominic Kaumu said, “By using the B737 to Manus Island this will allow the Fokker jet aircraft that currently service the route to be used to increase capacity elsewhere.

“Manus is an important destination in Air Niugini’s network, and the Boeing 737 will carry up to 144 passengers per flight (16 Business and 128 Economy) compared to 101 seats in the Fokker 100. This direct B737 service will take just 1 hour 20 minutes, and will greatly assist in meeting demand whilst offering the fastest, smoothest, and most comfortable flights for our customers.”

“Once the pandemic is over, and overseas business and leisure passengers return, the Boeing 737 will be a popular choice for travellers to Manus Island.

Kaumu added, “Manus Island is one of the more remote Provinces of Papua New Guinea, and the Boeing 737 will carry more freight than the Fokker aircraft currently used.”

“This will assist with uplifting essential supplies and equipment into Manus Island, and potentially marine produce and other freight from Momote to Port Moresby and overseas. We are delighted to be able to provide the greater capacity and reliability of services that our customers deserve.”

Air Niugini already operates daily Boeing 737 services to Mount Hagen, and three Boeing 737 services per week to Alotau.

The National Airline continues to operate with strict health and safety measures.