PX Resumes Madang Jet Services

The resumption of Fokker flights follows the completion of runway maintenance works by the National Airports Corporation (NAC).

Since the works on the airport runway commenced early this year, Link PNG has been operating to Madang airport using smaller Dash-8 aircraft, but with passenger numbers restricted to as few as 20 at times because of the shortened runway.

For a period of time in July/August, the runway was closed to even Dash-8 size aircraft.

Air Niugini general manager commercial, Dominic Kaumu, said: “The last months of restricted operations at Madang has been inconvenient for both our customers, business houses in Madang, and the airline. However we understand runways must be maintained to the highest standard and we are pleased the works are now complete and we can resume our Fokker 100/70 jet services into Madang airport.”

Air Niugini operates nonstop jet services up to twice daily between Port Moresby and Madang, and additional services will be scheduled throughout the peak period as demand warrants.

“Air Niugini appreciates the travelling public’s patience and understanding on these matters. Safety is always of paramount importance in our operations,” said the airline.