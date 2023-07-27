 

PX cancels flights over fuel restrictions

18:39, July 27, 2023
All Air Niugini domestic flights will cancelled until further notice, effective from midnight tonight.

This unfortunate decision has been necessitated by the recent imposition of jet fuel restrictions by Puma Energy Ltd.

Air Niugini stated in a media release today, “Our primary concern remains the safety and well-being of our customers and crew, and the decision to cancel flights has been taken to ensure that safety standards are upheld considering the fuel supply constraints.”

The airline is actively engaging in discussions with Puma Energy and relevant stakeholders to urgently address the fuel supply issues and find a swift resolution.

The Airline advises customers who have already purchased tickets to contact their nearest Air Niugini ticket office, Air Niugini Customer Call Centre, or the local travel agent, for further information on travel. Customers should also ensure that their contact information is made available at the time of booking to ensure Air Niugini bulletins are received.

Meantime, Air Niugini advises that international services will not be affected.

