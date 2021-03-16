PX announced changes to travel requirements.

In a statement, Air Niugini says this is already a requirement for all flights to Australia.

Passengers who do not produce evidence of a negative test will not board their flight.

The PCR test must be conducted within three days of the scheduled flight departure and can be completed in Port Moresby for a fee with results provided quickly.

Air Niugini says other types of test such as the rapid (or Gen-X test) are not acceptable.

Air Niugini operates six flights per week to Brisbane, four flights per week to Singapore, and twice weekly to Manila.

From 28th March flights to Hong Kong and Cairns will each increase to twice weekly.

One weekly direct flight to Sydney will resume on Monday.

Regular flights to other international destinations such as Honiara, Port Vila and Nadi remain suspended due to international border restrictions.