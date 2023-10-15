PwC Corporate Challenge raises K146,000

The event, featuring a five-kilometre run or walk, aimed to inspire community action, bringing together businesses and communities for a common cause.

Staying true to its commitment, the run sought to raise funds for local charities and non-profit organizations focusing on health, education, women, and children. Notable beneficiaries included the Port Moresby General Hospital, Ginigoada Business Development Foundation, WeCare, and ChildFund.

The Corporate Challenge, drawing in numerous corporate participants, proved instrumental in accumulating substantial funds, with previous challenges amassing over K100,000 and the latest one reaching an impressive K150,000.

The Sir Hubert Murray Stadium played host to the event, serving as both the starting and finishing point for the five-kilometre track. The challenging route took participants through Champion Parade, Musgrave Street, Ela Beach, Lawes Road, and ultimately back to the stadium.

Prizes were awarded for various categories, including leading individual participants, winning team, largest corporate team, best dressed, and most creative teams. Junior participants received encouragement awards, while lucky draw prizes added an element of excitement to the day.

Air Niugini, registered two teams for the event, contributing significantly to the fundraising effort.

The 2023 PWC Corporate Challenge raised K146,000, showcasing the commitment of corporate entities to making a positive impact on local communities.

One foot forward in the run for charity, a thousand lives changed.