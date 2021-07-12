Pushing SME support programs

Mentor Moments will feature its first guru chef, Alice Futter, on Saturday July 17 from 12.30pm to 3pm at the National Museum and Art Gallery.

Futter has worked around the world for the past 25 years as a chef and barista and recently, as an entrepreneur here in Papua New Guinea as owner of Fab Catering. She is currently a food and beverage consultant to various establishments.

Futter says as an observer, she can see a lot of improvement for local catering SME’s and hopes to share with them essential advice regarding consistency, hygiene standards and pricing to ensure that they are turning a worthwhile profit.

“Another thing I want to talk about is finding your niche; something that you are good at and sticking to that. Everyone seems to be doing the same thing,” she stated.

Following the Foodie’s session, Pascoe Promotions director, Sylvia Pascoe, says experts from other industries, which are common within the SME community, will follow such as textiles, photography and art and craft.

Also launching this month, certified businesses that register on the Pascoe Promotions website and are vendors at the POM City Markets and sister events will also be able to access member privileges, such as the awarding of a free stall for upholding good business practice and standards.

Additionally, as part of the push to grow the SME community, a start-up promotion will run each month where new businesses are encouraged to apply to win a free market stall.

Pascoe says this promotion is to give new SME’s a running start but also dedicated time with the SME Elevate Series consultants offering free business advice at each Market event.

“POM City Markets is the most highly attended monthly market and the original platform that created the SME revolution sweeping the nation,” she stated.

“The growth and evolution of crafts, quality products and diversity in creation absolutely boomed with our events and I’m proud to say they truly play a major role in many community’s lives, where the air of possibility and opportunity continues to flourish and inspire new business hopefuls to find their start.”

In addition to the free stall, Pascoe’s media team will create a promotional video for the winning SME and the owner will get to have a one-on-one mentor moment with Pascoe over coffee.