Puma Fuels Park's Operations

In its goal of being a leader in supplying Papua New Guinea’s growing economy with a reliable source of fuel and lubricants, similarly, Puma Energy’s support to the Park ensures that the Park’s gensets are fueled monthly as well as ensuring general upkeep of the facility through this new partnership for a one-year period.

With the recent rise in the cost of fuel, the support received from Puma Energy PNG Ltd is timely and very much needed to maintain a large facility such as the Port Moresby Nature Park.

“Work never stops and it’s with our greatest appreciation that we thank a global company such as Puma Energy for recognizing our contribution to the community through our mission in conservation education,” said Dr Adrian Fowler, Port Moresby Nature Park’s CEO in acknowledging the support of Puma Energy PNG Ltd.

“Thank you for the timely assistance in supplying much needed fuel for our daily operations that will go a long way in the maintenance of the Park and delivery of our many education and conservation programs. The Nature Park is truly honored to receive this In-Kind support,” added Dr Fowler.

The Port Moresby Nature Park plays a vital role in providing educational, environmental conservation programs for the community of which Puma Energy is honoured to be involved in.

“Puma Energy’s support through the supply of fuel will go a long way in assisting Port Moresby Nature Park to maintain its facilities and provide this much needed support. This is all part of Energising the Communities we live within,” said Puma Energy’s Country General Manager, Hulala Tokome.

“We thank Port Moresby Nature Park for providing this much needed facility within our city which also aligns with our wider ESG commitment and the five pillars of our Community Social Responsibility, strategy which cover: Road Safety Awareness, Environment and Conservation, Youth Empowerment, Community Development and Emergency First Response,” added Tokome.

The sponsorship would especially assist Nature Park’s grounds and maintenance teams in its daily upkeep of the Park.

Port Moresby Nature Park is a charity organization that relies on grants and donor funding to operate.