Puma Energy promotes November compliance

The month-long initiative emphasizes the importance of compliance in the professional environment, serving as a foundation for ethical conduct and risk mitigation.

Corporate entities require compliance as a vital component, safeguarding stakeholder interests and bolstering corporate governance. At Puma Energy, compliance is non-negotiable both internally among its staff and in dealings with external clients.

Under the banner of "Be the Face of Integrity," Puma Energy is actively promoting compliance in the workplace throughout November. The campaign was officially launched last week with the distribution of communication materials at its Port Moresby head office and Napa Napa Refinery, reinforcing the company's core values.

Puma Energy PNG is partaking in the "Be Face of Integrity" Roadshow, joining other Puma Energy companies worldwide in this compliance-focused initiative. The event included activities spanning three days for staff, hosted in Port Moresby with the presence of Regional Compliance Officer Punita Khetan from the Puma Group in India, who visited PNG for this purpose.

During the event, Khetan emphasized the significance of integrity and stated, "Puma Energy respects the culture, roots, and values from which individuals hail, and that's the foundation of integrity." The engagement with employees in Port Moresby included interactive learning games, presentations, and discussions, all aimed at instilling a culture of integrity.

Khetan concluded by highlighting that integrity should be ingrained in the DNA of the organization, not just a temporary endeavor, stating, "The compliance motto is ‘Do the Right things Right, Everyone, Every time, Everywhere!’."

Puma Energy PNG's General Manager, Daniel Duffau, emphasized the company's commitment to integrity.

"We all make mistakes and we all fail. But there is one thing we cannot compromise - integrity in the business." This commitment underscores Puma Energy's dedication to fostering ethical conduct and maintaining compliance standards.”