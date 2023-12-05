Puma Energy affirms commitment to PNG amidst fuel challenges

Chief Executive Officer of Puma Energy Hadi Hallouche, emphasized this commitment during his recent visit to PNG, where he engaged with government and business leaders in Lae and Port Moresby.

Addressing the recent fuel-related concerns impacting customers nationwide, Hallouche highlighted that these discussions were aimed at finding sustainable solutions beneficial for all stakeholders in the industry, the business sector, and the wider community.

"Puma Energy is fully committed to PNG. We've invested in and upgraded our operations, cultivating a highly skilled local workforce. We take pride in contributing to PNG's economy and success," stated Hallouche.

Hallouche acknowledged the current short-term challenges and stressed the potential consequences.

While expressing commitment to working closely with BPNG to manage existing foreign exchange challenges, he urged BPNG and BSP to collaborate in maintaining banking relationships. He assured that Puma Energy remains solution-focused and dedicated to addressing any concerns.

In response to the Government's Taskforce, Puma Energy believes it has resolved past issues with BPNG regarding documentation requirements and anticipates collaborating with BSP to confirm ongoing banking services.

Despite current challenges, Puma Energy, a global entity collaborating with over 50 banks worldwide, including renowned financial institutions, remains optimistic about PNG's future and committed to overcoming hurdles in collaboration with local partners.

Having invested over $650 million in its PNG operations since 2014, Puma Energy presently operates the sole storage, logistics, and distribution network capable of servicing the entire nation. The company employs 500 skilled workers, predominantly local, and has generated an additional 2500 indirect jobs throughout its supply chain.