Public Solicitors empowered with Financial Literacy Training

The training participants included the Deputy Public Solicitor for Civil and Crimes, Solicitors in Charge of branch offices, principal legal officers for each legal section in the headquarters, and managers for corporate sections.

The training was delivered over five days, covering all five modules of the FLT program. Participants learned about the importance of saving, budgeting, planning for their retirement, how to buy or build their own home, and how to start a micro, small medium enterprise (MSME).

After completing the training, several participants immediately put into practice what they had learned and committed to increasing their retirement savings through Voluntary Contributions with Nambawan Super.

Speaking to his managers during the training, the Public Solicitor Leslie Mamu, stressed that for there to be effective management of the Office, a manager must be financially grounded and sound.

“Finance is a personal challenge. If you can manage yourself and your finances that reflects on what you bring to the table in managing the Office,” Mamu said.

The Public Solicitor expressed gratitude to NSL’s Chief Executive Officer, Paul Sayer, and the NSL Team for the exceptional delivery of the financial literacy modules. He added that the sessions were helpful and liberating because most of the managers were struggling financially.

Sayer remarked, “We are very pleased that the Public Solicitors Office took the initiative to empower their staff through utilising our free Member FLT program. I am sure that the skills they have learned will prove very useful in their day-to-day lives whilst also boosting their performance in the Office.”

“Nambawan Super encourages Members to think about saving more throughout their working life to ensure a more comfortable retirement. By learning how to manage their income and personal finances, Members will be better prepared to utlilise their savings to buy or build a home, run an MSME or simply enjoy their retirement.”

“As the Trustee for 214,000 Members, our purpose is to help Members achieve their best retirement outcomes and retire with financial security and dignity.”

“We aim to continue working with stakeholders and our employer groups to encourage more Papua New Guineans to prioritise their retirement savings and utilise our superannuation products to help build a better future,” he added.

Nambawan Super offers five modules of our FREE, fully certified FLT course including:

Module 1 – Taking Charge of Personal Finances.

Module 2 – NSL Superannuation Products and Services

Module 3 – Planning for Retirement

Module 4 – Buying Your Own Home

Module 5 – Financial Literacy Skills for Micro Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME’s).