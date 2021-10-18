Public Servants Certified In SME Training

Since July, the Small and Medium Enterprises Corporation (SMEC) has been running a SME program called Training of Trainers for public servants throughout the country.

For the last two weeks, 57 public servants from the Southern region; NCD, Milne Bay, Oro, Central, Gulf and Western provinces attended the training.

SMEC CEO, Petrus Ralda said the rollout of the Training of Trainers program is an important impact project under the Government, towards its commitment to MSME development at the provinces, districts and local level government levels.

“Growing MSME’s is growing PNG, if we can run with that vision we can change the country,” said Mr Ralda.

He said the training is targeting provincial, district and LLG business development officers within the District Development Authorities and Local Level Governments.

The participants said the program has enhanced their skills to go back to their Districts and Provinces to train other business minded individual on how to start and grow their small business.

Kiriwina District Development Officer, Luvakai Kasivia, said when he returns to his Island on Milne Bay Province, he will empower more Kiriwini islanders to venture into fish farming and to find the right market for their products.

With this certification, these participants will be able to secure funding from the Banks under the government’s K200 million MSME concessional loans to start their businesses.