PT Citilink to commence Bali to Pom flights

Schnaubelt in a statement said PT Citilink Indonesia initially requested to commence flights to Port Moresby on July 2, 2023.

He confirmed that the Civil Aviation Safety Authority has issued Citilink with a Foreign Air Operating Certificate under CAR Rule Part 129.

Minister Schnaubelt also clarify that the Secretary for the Department of Transport (DOT) as the Licensing Authority for Foreign International Airlines in Papua New Guinea, has also issued Citilink with an International Airline License.

This will allow Citilink to commence flights to and from Port Moresby and Denpasar, Indonesia, two times a week commencing with the inaugural flight on July 2, 2023.

PT Citilink Indonesia is a low-cost operating airline. Based in Jakarta and Surabaya, Citilink has served more than 330 daily flight frequencies with 97 routes to 49 cities in Indonesia.

PT Citilink Indonesia operates 61 aircraft which include aircraft types: A330-900 NEO, A320-200 NEO, ATR 72-600 and Freighter B737-500.