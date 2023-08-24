Provincial govt aids PPL

The truck, valued at around K165,000, was purchased from Boroko Motors with funding from the Provincial Services Improvement Program (PSIP).

The truck was delivered to the PPL yard in Kokopo, on Friday, August 18th. It was received by the PPL management, headed by NGI regional operations manager, Paul Nau.

Governor Marum said too many times, people criticise PPL for power problems that they experience but do not know the hardships that this SOE faces. And as the host government, they have to assist this entity instead of criticising it.

“This is a gift from the people of East New Britain Province and not from me. All organisations face issues and thus, it’s important we support each other.”

He said Kokopo is PNG’s fourth largest city hence it is vital for the government to provide assistance to these SOEs and create partnerships with them to develop the city.

“Hopefully this support will go a long way to assist you (PPL). It is now under your care, so look after it,” he said.

Nau, PPL NGI regional operations manager, expressed gratitude towards the Governor and the ENBPG for the assistance.

“It’s the first time for me to witness support to PPL from a governor, so I thank you.”

He assured the governor that his staff will look after the truck to serve the people of East New Britain province.

Meantime, Nau said: “Engineers from our PPL headquarters are currently in the province to inspect transmission lines and our distribution network, to ensure a full maintenance can be carried out to improve power reliability, through our main transmission and distribution lines and feeders.”