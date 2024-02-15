Providing a market for Samarai Murua fishermen

A special project will be launched soon in partnership with Wari-Surat Fishing Limited and will help bring the market closer to fishermen.

In his remarks at the release of the Fishing Vessel (FV) AGAROBE from Port Moresby today, Leonard pointed out the challenges his people continue to face as a maritime district.

“Fishing is our livelihood in the district, however, there is no market access to sell the fish to fishing companies for greater return for our catch,” Leonard said.

He is delighted that this new venture between his district and the Wari-Surat Fishing club will help fishermen have access to the market.

“This an opportunity for the people of Samarai Murua to earn money by selling their fish through such fishing market access,” he said.

According to the National Fisheries Authority (NFA), the trial permit is expressly granted for a one-off operation. The primary objectives include scientific data collection concerning the coastal fish population and the execution of trial fishing exercises.

NFA in a Letter of Endorsement by Managing Director Justin Ilakini confirmed Wari Fishing Club’s request for a one-off ‘Fishing and Buying Permit’, facilitating the operation of its Fishing Vessel AGAROBE in the waters of Samarai Murua District from from January to March 2024.

It also authorizes the purchase of fish from local fisher folks within the Samarai Murua District, with the overarching aim of contributing to the economic development of the communities within the district.

Further, the fishing trial license includes an explicit authorization for the fishing vessel FV AGAROBE to operate within the territorial waters of Samarai-Murua District, specifically up to 12 nautical miles of coastal zone.

The NFA has been fully informed of the coordinated effort led by Garo Bala, CEO of Samarai-Murua.

This collaborative effort aligns with a more extensive long-term project proposed for the district, involving the engagement of another vessel in a joint venture partnership venture with Samarai Murua DDA Fishing Investment Company, Kekeisi Fishing Club and Wari Fishing Club for fishing operations and the procurement of fish from local communities.

This initiative involves a scheduled trip for the Fishing Vessel (FV) Agarobe to help offload relief supplies for affected areas from strong winds and the impact of climate change in Samarai Murua District. Among them, are electrical materials for Misima Power, cartons of medicine for Misima Hospital, solar items/equipment for Centis Solar, and 20 bales of secondhand clothing.