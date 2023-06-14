Prominent businessman passes away

The Mauri family said he passed away on Monday, June 12th, at the Angau Memorial Provincial Hospital.

The late managing director of Black Cat and president of Nakuwi Landowners Association suffered a stroke and was rushed to the hospital on Friday, June 9th. Unfortunately, he succumbed to the illness at 8.30am on Monday.

He is survived by his 3 wives, 7 children and 7 grandchildren.

Born on the 24th of February, 1966, the Late Mauri, originally from Winima village, only had primary education but worked hard to establish himself within his mine impact community, the province and country.

He held various roles in both the public and private sectors, including;

Chief – Biangai Tribe of Wau-Waria District, Morobe Province

Managing Director – Black Cat Niugini Limited

President – Nakuwi Landowners Association (Hidden Valley Mine)

Chairman – Hidden Valley Mine Benefit Sharing Agreement (BSA)

Deputy Chairman – Morobe Projects Management Unit (MPMU)

Board Member – Investment Promotion Authority (IPA)

Founding Member – Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC)

The Haus Krai is being held at the family home at Taun Street, Boundary Road, in Lae.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.