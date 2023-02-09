PRK settle legacy tax liability

Mineral Resources Development Company (MRDC) managing director, Augustine Mano, represented PRK to present the cheque to IRC.

“We are here representing Petroleum Resources Kutubu were they represent 6.75 percent which is Kutubu and one percent of PNG LNG. So we’ve had a dispute with IRC since 2011 and in 2019, we resolved that and agreed on payments schedule.

“I am proud to announce that the liability has been paid now and so we are here to make the presentation to IRC. This is what we give back to the country and we want to be a compliant entity in this country so we setting the pace,” Mr Mano stated.

Chairman for PRK, John Kapi Natto, stated that PRK and other landowner companies are complying and giving back to the nation.

“On behalf of PRK, we have been in the project for 20-25 years and as a landowner company I know we have been paying 50 percent tax in oil with the LNG we have been paying 35 percent tax. Sometimes we look at Landowner companies and think that they will not meet up to their standards but I think today it reflects the governance who has continued to pay taxes to IRC and government of this country,” said Kapi Natto.

He added that in the past PRK not only paid tax but also provided employment to Papua New Guineans. PRKL contributed in terms of social obligations and have done many things in helping the nation.

IRC Commissioner General, Sam Koim, acknowledged PRK through the MRDC for complying.

“This is a legacy tax which IRC worked with PRK and MRDC to crystalize some of the amounts and reassess the amounts.

“They have given so much to the land and they could have used a lot of pressure like take it to the tax revenue but after IRC worked with them, they agreed to pay on schedule based on cash flow and managed to knock it off last month,” added Koim.