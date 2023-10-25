Preserve culture and embracing change

National Capital District Governor, Powes Parkop says ours is a culture of wealth creation, but also of distribution.

Parkop told delegates of the World Indigenous Business Forum (WIBF) that as much as Papua New Guinea wants to preserve its rich traditional heritage, it also needs to embrace transformation, and to secure a present and future that is equally ancient and modern.

He said, “While we are an ancient, traditional, and indigenous city, we are also a modern, growing metropolis. We share our city too with other nationalities, other ethnicities, other cultures, other traditions, other faiths, languages and history.”

Governor Parkop stated that NCD is driven by a master plan to build a city that is clean, safe, healthy, planned, and livable.

“A city that maintains our cultural heritage, but it’s also a city that is creating many opportunities for our young people now, and for our people into the future. A city of culture, a city of arts, a city of entertainment, services, business but equally a city of skills, opportunities, innovation and investment.”

Parkop says he looks forward to the dialogue that WIBF will facilitate stating a keenness to learn from indigenous businesses from around the world, on how they balance the contradiction of traditional culture and values with capitalism.