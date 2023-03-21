Preps underway for Indigenous Business forum

Vice Minister of International Trade and Investment Kessy Sawang, who is also Chair of the local Organizing Steering Committee for the WIBF PNG 2023, welcomed the chief executive officer, Rosa Walker and Mackenzie Oatway, who will be in the country for four days.

WIBF has the mission of ‘connecting indigenous business owners from around the world to create a global network of indigenous entrepreneurs’.

This event will be an opportunity for Indigenous entrepreneurs from all around the world to come together, network, and share their experiences and knowledge.

It is expected to be the largest gathering of Indigenous business owners in the world and will provide a platform for Indigenous entrepreneurs to showcase their businesses and products.

Vice Minister of International Trade and Investment, Ms Sawang and Ms Walker both expressed their excitement for the upcoming WIBF PNG 2023 which will be held in Port Moresby.

“The Marape-Rosso Government is supporting the WIBF platform to create opportunities for our indigenous entrepreneurs, particularly in the MSMEs space to connect, learn from the successes of other indigenous entrepreneurs, collaborate, and find markets for their products and services within the indigenous niche,” said Sawang.