Post PNG shifts focus for business

During Post PNG’s ground-breaking ceremony of a new warehouse, storage and distribution facility at Motukea, chairman Robert Bradshaw emphasized how logistics can be the way forward for the company in the future.

“The next best thing for Post PNG would be logistics and we believe that with 44 locations, we can do a better job than the other logistics company in PNG. At the board level, we have discussed a lot of times as to what our catch phrase should be for Post PNG.

“For today’s launching it is key and a milestone achievement. If you look at the land that we have secured and just down the road, the Motukea wharf is just down there. You just roll off the containers straight up here. You don’t need a lot of effort,” noted Bradshaw.

He expressed gratitude to shareholders, especially Kumul Petroleum Ltd as funding is key. The company positioning itself for future growth and with the way things are going in PNG and Port Moresby the next growth centre is at Motukea opposite the Motukea International Terminal Ltd.

“Moving forward, there are other four projects planned for in Lae, Mt Hagen and Rabaul to provide similar logistic services to the country and to our customers. Just to give a bit of an insight, we have been tendering to the procurement commission to seek logistics for health and education for a while. We have performed exceptionally well so we will be continuing to look-out to the state for logistics business,” said Bradshaw.

But apart from logistics business with the state, PPNG are in partnership with other companies like PNG Coca Cola as their main distributor based in Mt Hagen.

Bradshaw added that they will be asking for more funding from their shareholder to buy motor vehicles to take the containers up the Highlands Highway.