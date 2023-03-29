Port Moresby a Regional investment hub vision: Parkop

The Governor welcomed the CEOs of 20 superannuation funds based in 12 Pacific Island countries, including PNG, who are attending the 2023 Pacific Islands Investment Forum (PIIF) hosted by National Superannuation Fund Limited (NASFUND) and Nambawan Super Limited (NSL) in Port Moresby.

During a dinner hosted for the delegates at Lamana Hotel, Governor Parkop emphasized that the city is strategically located to the North and West of Asia, to the South of Australia and New Zealand, and to the East and South-East of fellow Pacific Island nations.

He also highlighted that the National Capital District Commission sees the superfunds as strategic partners in achieving and realizing the goal of making Port Moresby a truly national capital for PNG and a regional and global city.

The Governor invited the CEOs to invest in the city and the Pacific region, saying, “We are investing all our resources and energy towards transforming our city so it can be a truly national capital for us and a regional city, equally a global city.”

The PIIF, which began in 2008, provides a platform for dialogue, support member organizations' educational needs, and promotes investment opportunities. The forum will end on Thursday, March 30, 2023.