Porgera Set To Meet PM, Bristow

The Prime Minister, James Marape and Porgera mine operator Barrick Niugini Ltd Chief Executive Officer, Mark Bristow will meet concerned landowners at the Paiam oval, with a huge crowd expected to attend.

The binding agreement will pave way for landowner negotiations. The deal not only outlines prospective benefit-sharing principles and mine operating plans, but also lays out the final compliance that must be done before mining can resume. Mine reopening is expected later this year if mutually agreed conditions are fulfilled.

The Porgera Mine will be operated by a new joint venture that will be 51 per cent owned by State and 49 per cent owned by BNL, who will continue to operate the mine.

Meanwhile, business houses, community, church leaders and the people of Porgera Valley in various interviews want the mine reopened this year, as they have suffered during the mine shut down.

They are confident the Porgera mine will reopen so vital services like churches, hospitals and schools can get support through community support projects BNL offers.

Meanwhile, Porgera Women in Business president, Elizabeth Iarume said the closure of the mine has left the people of Porgera valley ‘high and dry’.

“Since the closure of the mine in April 2020, it has been a challenging time for the people and we have felt the pinch of it. Porgera cannot grow good fresh vegetables and food, we have to buy from the market,” Mrs Iarume said.

She said it is good news that the Prime Minister and Porgera Mine operator, NBL have come to an understanding to work ways to reopen the mine.

Despite the effects on the people of Porgera Valley, it has also has thought them lessons on how to prepare for the future whenever the mine life is over.

“It is a struggle for every family today and we must prepare for the next closer and for seasonal development put in place so we can sustain ourselves when the mine life is up.”

“The mine must open and I appeal to landowner fractions to set aside their differences and come to an agreement for the mine to reopen.”