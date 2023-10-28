Porgera Compo process begins

NPL is asking landowners to continue to honor the old Porgera compensation agreements in the interim.

“NPL has asked landowners to agree to continue honoring the old Porgera compensation agreements to allow the mine to reopen this year, ahead of a review of the compensation arrangements planned post reopening of the mine.

“Any increase in compensation amounts determined as a result of that review will be backdated to ensure that landowners are not prejudiced by the deferral of negotiations,” NPL stated in a statement.

New Porgera Limited in a statement yesterday said majority of the landowner agents in Porgera are in favour of the NPL proposal and wish to see the mine open as soon as possible.

NPL adds that the landowner agents are adamant that all negotiations on compensation agreements should be held in Porgera and not involve paper landowners living in Port Moresby.

NPL executives plan to return to Porgera next week to continue the discussions with the Porgera tenement landowner agents with the aim of reaching a resolution on compensation agreements.

Also this week, Managing Director of Mineral Resource Authority Jerry Garry clarified the Community Development Agreement and compensation process.

He said the compensation process is stipulated in Section 155 of the mining act and is a requirement that must be fulfilled before the reopening of the mine.

“We are committed to our landowners and we are in constant dialogue with NPL and landowners to ensure compensation agreements are progressed and signed,” said Garry.

However, he said the CDA can be conducted later even after the opening of the mine.

“CDA was not a mandatory requirement to the re-opening of the mine, hence it could be concluded after the grant of SML and also after the re-opening of the mine. Any benefits agreed to will be paid retrospectively to the date of the grant or other mutually agreed commencement date.”