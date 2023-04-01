Popoitai announced Director PNGX

Minister for International Trade and Investment Richard Maru announced the appointment on Friday 31 March. Popoitai’s appointment was made pursuant to Section 12 (1) of the Capital Market Act 2015.

“It gives me great honor and privilege to announce the appointment of Mr Popoitai as a state nominated Director to the Board of PNGX,” said Minister Maru.

Popoitai will take with him his wealth of experience to the domestic capital market. A distinguished person within the PNG’s financial sector, especially with the Bank of PNG as Deputy Governor, Acting Governor and currently the Director of Financial Analysis and Supervision Unit (FASU) within BPNG.

Minister Maru added, “Mr Popotai’s experience and expertise will guide the market to major reforms for growth as he has been in the forefront of BPNG’s regulatory reforms over the years and his appointment adds value, credibility, and public confidence to our market.”

Maru further stated that Popoitai’s leadership will greatly help further reforms especially in the new bond market and the proposed platform for SMEs to raise capital.

Popoitai’s appointment as reiterated by the Minister will also improve transparency and collaboration in the working relationship with the Securities Commission of PNG and PNGX.

“SCPNG and other stakeholders must work with Mr Popoitai and the PNGX for further market developments,” concluded Maru.