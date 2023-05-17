Political Parties to venture into business

This was stated by the Acting registrar for the Registry of Political Parties, Emmanuel Pok, during the certificate presentation of two newly registered political parties, the ‘National Development Party’ and ‘People’s Guided Democracy’.

“Contesting elections in PNG is very expensive, Political parties must have enough resources to contest in elections. That’s why the organic law announced political party venture into business because they have a business arm to support activities.

“So this is what political parties needs to tackle, instead of waiting for the state to fund but the state will only assist with political parties who have members and executives of political parties are given assignments for administering a political party,” stated Pok.

He encourage political parties out there to work for themselves and prove that they are participating attentively.